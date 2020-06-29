4th Fest 2020 | Friday July 3rd – 9PM | Joe Mack Campbell Park In JBR

4th Fest 2020 – Presented by East Arkansas Broadcasters & NEA Baptist!

• Free Fireworks On A Friday!

• Friday, July 3rd – 9PM – Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro.

• The area’s First and Best free fireworks display – all set to patriotic music played live on The Big 107.9 KFIN, 101.7 KISS FM, 95.9 The Wolf, & 94.1 BOB FM!

• 4th Fest 2020 will be following the current CDC guidelines.

• Social distancing will be enforced.

• Watch from the comfort of your car – or spread out on the 120 acres of Joe Mack!

• Also sponsored by: Cavenaugh Auto Group, Jim’s Pawn Shop, JT White Hardware & Lumber, NEA Golf Cars, George Kell Motors, Air Choice One, Mr. T’s, Roller Funeral Homes, Hijinx, Collision Repair, First Financial Mortgage, Buffalo Wild Wings, Glen Sain Motors, Super Sam’s Fireworks and Farmers Insurance Agent Ginger McFadden!