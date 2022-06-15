4th Fest 2022 | Sunday July 3 | Joe Mack Campbell Park in JBR

East Arkansas Broadcasters of Jonesboro Presents:

4th Fest 2022

Sunday July 3rd – 9PM

Joe Mack Campbell Park – Jonesboro, AR

Be there to celebrate America – with Jonesboro’s Biggest and Best FREE fireworks show – all synchronized to music played on your favorite EAB Radio Station!

4th Fest 2022 is presented by: East Arkansas Broadcasters of Jonesboro, NEA Baptist, Super Sam’s Fireworks, & Bayird Auto Group!

Also sponsored by: First National Bank, Gazaway Ace, Mr. T’s, JT White Hardware & Lumber, George Kell Motors, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Hijinx, Collision Repair, Jim’s Pawn Shop, Hilltop Family Dentistry, NEA Golf Cars, Glen Sain Motors, Elite Eyecare & Optical, Kalmer Solutions, Empower Broadband, and First Financial Mortgage.