Adam Hambrick | Brickhouse Grill | June 24, 2021

KFIN WELCOMES – ADAM HAMBRICK TO THE BRICKHOUSE GRILL
– Attention Members & Guests
– Live music is returning to Northeast Arkansas at the Brickhouse Grill!
– Capital Nashville recording artist / songwriter Adam Hambrick is coming back home to Arkansas!
– It’s Adam Hambrick with special guests Boy Named Banjo & Baker Grissom.
– Thursday June 24 – 7pm – at the Brickhouse Grill in Downtown Jonesboro.
– Get tickets here!
– Get your tickets now before it’s too late! Once they’re gone, they’re gone!
– Adam Hambrick is a graduate of UCA in Conway – and was discovered by Justin Moore!
– Adam Hambrick has written two #1 country hits – Dan + Shay “How Not To” and Justin Moore’s “Somebody Else Will”
– Adam Hambrick has also written songs for country stars: Maddie & Tae, Lindsay Ell, the Eli Young Band, & more!
– Adam Hambrick’s debut single “Rockin’ Al Night Long” was a hit on country radio in 2018.
– AdamHambrick.com
– BoyNamedBanjo.com
– BakerGrissom
– This event is a Rooftop Promotions Production