Adam Hambrick | Brickhouse Grill | June 24, 2021

KFIN WELCOMES – ADAM HAMBRICK TO THE BRICKHOUSE GRILL

– Attention Members & Guests

– Live music is returning to Northeast Arkansas at the Brickhouse Grill!

– Capital Nashville recording artist / songwriter Adam Hambrick is coming back home to Arkansas!

– It’s Adam Hambrick with special guests Boy Named Banjo & Baker Grissom.

– Thursday June 24 – 7pm – at the Brickhouse Grill in Downtown Jonesboro.

– Get tickets here!

– Adam Hambrick is a graduate of UCA in Conway – and was discovered by Justin Moore!

– Adam Hambrick has written two #1 country hits – Dan + Shay “How Not To” and Justin Moore’s “Somebody Else Will”

– Adam Hambrick has also written songs for country stars: Maddie & Tae, Lindsay Ell, the Eli Young Band, & more!

– Adam Hambrick’s debut single “Rockin’ Al Night Long” was a hit on country radio in 2018.

– This event is a Rooftop Promotions Production