AEW Dynamite | Worldwide Television Event | Southaven, MS 1/8/20

The Big 107.9 KFIN Wants To Send You To See All Elite Wrestling Live!

Be there for the Live Worldwide Television Event, “AEW Dynamite!” Wednesday, January 8, at the Landers Center in Southaven, MS!

Featuring:

AEW World Champion – Chris Jericho

The American Nightmare Cody

Jon Moxley

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

Kenny Omega

The Nightmare Collective (Brandi Rhodes & Awesome Kong)

Pac

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky)

Hangman Page

The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr)

Britt Baker

Listen to KFIN for the chance to Win Your Way In!