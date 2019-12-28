AEW Dynamite | Worldwide Television Event | Southaven, MS 1/8/20

The Big 107.9 KFIN Wants To Send You To See All Elite Wrestling Live!
Be there for the Live Worldwide Television Event, “AEW Dynamite!” Wednesday, January 8, at the Landers Center in Southaven, MS!
Featuring:
AEW World Champion – Chris Jericho
The American Nightmare Cody
Jon Moxley
The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
Kenny Omega
The Nightmare Collective (Brandi Rhodes & Awesome Kong)
Pac
SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky)
Hangman Page
The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr)
Britt Baker
Listen to KFIN for the chance to Win Your Way In!