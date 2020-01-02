Cardinals Caravan | January 18th | Jonesboro, AR

101.7 Kiss-FM, along with Play It Again Sports and Focus Bank, are thrilled to bring the Cardinals Caravan back to Jonesboro. The event returns to the Mall at Turtle Creek Saturday, January 18th at 12:00 PM in the food court.

A combination of current players, future stars and former Cardinals will travel on each caravan emceed by a current team broadcaster. This year’s Jonesboro attendees will be announced two weeks prior to the event.

As in previous years, the Cardinals will be implementing an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

For more information, contact East Arkansas Broadcasters at 870-934-5000 or check out the full lineup of Cardinals Caravans here.