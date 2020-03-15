Coronavirus (Covid-19) | The Latest News You Need To Know

From Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson:
- 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- Confirmed cases are in Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski, & Saline counties
- 30 people under investigation
- All public schools will be closed until after Spring Break, beginning on 3/17/20
School Closings:
Craighead County:
Greene County:
Paragould School District will be closed Monday, March 16th.
Poinsett County:
Harrisburg School District will be closed Monday, March 16th.
Lawrence County:
Walnut Ridge School District is closed starting Monday, March 16th.
Jackson County:
Mississippi County:
Clay County:
Randolph County:
Independence County:
Crittenden County:
Cross County:
Sharp County:
Cave City School District will be open Monday, March 16th.
Area schools offering meal pick-up for students
JONESBORO PUBLIC SCHOOLS — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.
MICROSOCIETY – PICK UP LUNCHES IN FRONT DRIVE
1110 West Washington
PARKER PARK – PICK UP LUNCHES IN PARKING AREA
1506 North Church Street
WORD BAPTIST CHURCH – PICK UP LUNCHES IN PARKING AREA
416 Calion Street
NETTLETON SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sack lunches and breakfast for the next day will be provided to any Nettleton student. They can be
picked up at University Heights School of Medical Arts , Fox Meadow School of Creative Media , or
Nettleton STEAM .
WESTSIDE SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Any child 18 and under can pick up a sack lunch free of charge. Should an individual wish to purchase the sack lunch, it will cost $3.50. The child must, must be in the vehicle in order for the sack lunch to be free. Location one will be at Westside High School between the cafeteria and the
Multipurpose building. Please enter the campus at the Fine Arts Center and proceed directly up the hill. A staff member will visually verify the child and hand the sack lunch accordingly. No one will be required to exit the vehicle. Once the meal has been given, you will proceed off campus through the north entrance. Site two will be at the Bono Mayor’s office at 241 East College in Bono. Same restrictions apply, the child must be in the vehicle to receive the meal.
BROOKLAND SCHOOLS — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Parents may pick up a breakfast/lunch combo at te Elementary School using the car line at the back
of the building.
● In addition, AMI packets from each school as well as Chromebooks for Junior and Senior
High students may be picked up from 7:30 to 9:00 MONDAY MORNING.
VALLEY VIEW SCHOOLS — 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A grab and go breakfast and lunch option will be available for students at the Jr High Cafeteria.
● Each building campus will be open tomorrow (Monday, March
16) from 8-3 to allow parents to pick up medication, along with any elementary or
intermediate students needing an AMI packet. JH and HS students can also pick up hard
copies of AMI work if they have limited or no access to technology.
RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. TUESDAY-FRIDAY
City Hall in Caraway and Lake City (drive thru window)
BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL — Will deliver meals starting Tuesday. More information coming on
school’s social media platforms and at BIC Schools.net
BAY SCHOOL DISTRICT
A pick up sack lunch will be available for students in in front of the High School Gym. ANYONE Enrolled in Bay School District Breakfast, 8-9a, Tues-Fri Lunch, 11a-12:30p, Mon-Fri
GREENE COUNTY TECH SCHOOLS — 8 a.m. to 8:30 and 11 a.m. to noon
Curbside pickup for all students 18 and under
Elementary School car line (5203 West Kingshighway)
Primary School bus line (1300 South Rockingchair)
PARAGOULD SCHOOL DISTRICT — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Any child 18 and under
Paragould Junior High Gymnasium Parking Lot
Oak Grove Middle School Front Parking Lot
Ram Academy Parking Lot
Labor Day Park Pavilion
MARMADUKE SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to noon
Lunches will be handed off to vehicles in front of the high school gym
CROWLEY’S RIDGE ACADEMY is IN SCHOOL Monday
RECTOR SCHOOLS — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
I’m assuming the cafeteria, although the post didn’t say for certain
CORNING SCHOOL DISTRICT — 10 a.m. to noon
Park Elementary Cafeteria door
PIGGOTT SCHOOLS — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Behind the elementary school
POCAHONTAS SCHOOLS — IN SESSION Monday. Absences will not count against students
MAYNARD SCHOOLS — IN SESSION MONDAY
HILLCREST SCHOOL DISTRICT — Accepting non-perishable donations to their backpack program all day Monday at the Lower-End Elementary
WALNUT RIDGE SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
Elementary School cafeteria
HOXIE SCHOOL DISTRICT — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hoxie School cafeteria
NEWPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cafeterias on both campuses will be open and serving any student in the district Beginning Tuesday, the district will also be delivering meals starting at 9 a.m. along the usual bus routes. Go to your usual bus stop or either cafeteria for a grab-and-go meal
TUCKERMAN SCHOOLS — 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Grab-and-go meals can be picked up at:
Tuckerman Elementary Carline
1st Freewill Baptist Church in Tuckerman
Tuckerman Fire Station
Swifton Middle School at the bus dropoff location
Grubbs Park
HARRISBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT — 11 a.m. to noon
Sack Lunches and breakfast for the following day.
High School/Middle School Campus
Weiner Campus
Carlines (weather permitting) or school lobbies
EAST POINSETT COUNTY SCHOOLS — Information on food distribution will be posted on district’s
Facebook page today
TRUMANN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Free to any child 18-and-under
Breakfast will be served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Trumann Elementary School and Trumann Middle School.
Breakfast will also be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. via bus on Church Street at Eastside Gardens.
Lunch will be served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Trumann Elementary School and Trumann
Middle School.
Lunch will also be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. via bus on Church Street at Eastside Gardens.
MARKED TREE SCHOOLS —
Please know this is for anyone, ages 0-18. People interested in participating can enter a drive through at our elementary cafeteria (in the back of the elementary school on Normandy Street) or we can deliver by bus following our bus routes. We will drop-off food where our bus stops typically are located. However, you will need to sign-up for this program. call (870) 358-2913 and contact the elementary or high school offices. Another number you can call is (870) 358-2746. This number is to the FBC church in Marked
Tree. They have agreed to serve as a call center for this project. You will only need to sign up once. As soon as you sign up, we will deliver food throughout the duration of this service. YOU MUST SIGN UP BY
10:00 A.M. FOR LUNCH. YOU CAN CALL ANY DAY THIS WEEK AND SIGN UP, BUT YOU ONLY NEED CALL ONCE!
We are also proud to announce that starting Tuesday, people who participate will receive breakfast, also.
Bus deliveries will occur between 11-1 and the drive through will be open between 11-1, also. Please be
patient with us as we work through any technical issues that might exist. Times for breakfast deliveries
will be announced tomorrow.
OSCEOLA SCHOOLS — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Carroll Smith Elementary
Also available for pickup at the Osceola Post Office and Rosenwald
RIVERCREST SCHOOLS — 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch available in cafeteria
BLYTHEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT — 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Student ID required)
Blytheville Primary School bus lane
Blytheville High School north cafeteria
ARMOREL — Check Armorel School District (@ArmorelTigers) for updated food schedule information
GOSNELL SCHOOLS — No Meal Information listed
MANILA SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Grab-and-go meals can be picked up at:
Manila Fire Department
Etowah Post Office
Mallard Lake Road at Big Lake
Manila Elementary car line
CEDAR RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT — Will announce food plan on district’s Facebook page Monday
BATESVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT — Is IN SESSION Monday and serving meals
SOUTHSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT — Is IN SESSION Monday. The district’s food pantry will be open 4-6 p.m. Monday
MIDLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT — Is IN SESSION Monday. Will be sending information home regarding food schedule for the remainder of the week
CROSS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
This week, school vehicles will deliver breakfast and lunch for all children 18 years and younger regardless of the school district they attend. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to bus stops.
Breakfast will be delivered 30 minutes after normal pickup times. For example, if you normally get picked
up for school at 6:35 AM, expect breakfast at 7:05 AM. Lunch will be delivered between 11:00 AM and
12:30 PM.
This includes stops in Wynne (Old Junior High- 7:15 AM breakfast and 11:15 AM lunch, Caldwell
Pharmacy- 7:30 AM breakfast and 11:30 AM lunch).
Additionally, students may pick up a sack lunch from the entrance to the high school gym from 11:30 AM –
12:30 PM each day. This schedule will adjust as needed going forward– we appreciate your flexibility as
we work towards our goal of getting food to all of our students.
WYNNE SCHOOLS — Monday LUNCH ONLY 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pickup locations are:
Wynne Intermediate School
Wynne High School
Grace Baptist Church
Odell McCallum Center
Tabernacle of Faith New Testament Church
East Baptist Church
Parkin City Hall Court Room