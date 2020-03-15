Coronavirus (Covid-19) | The Latest News You Need To Know

From Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson:

16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Confirmed cases are in Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski, & Saline counties

30 people under investigation

All public schools will be closed until after Spring Break, beginning on 3/17/20

School Closings:

While the university remains open, there will be no classes on Monday, March 16, as final preparations are made to… Posted by Arkansas State University on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Arkansas State will be out of school Monday, March 16th and will go fully online Tuesday, March 17th

Craighead County:

JPS COVID-19 Update, Sunday, March 15, 2:32pm:NO SCHOOL starting tomorrow. More detailed information is now on our… Posted by Jonesboro Public Schools on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Jonesboro Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16th

COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 15, 2020. School will be closed starting Monday, March 16, 2020. Please click on the… Posted by Valley View School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Valley View School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

// UPDATE //At the direction of Governor Asa Hutchinson, Nettleton Public Schools will be closed starting tomorrow… Posted by Nettleton Public Schools on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Nettleton Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16th

In observance of the latest guidance from the Governor's office regarding Covid-19 , Westside Consolidated will be… Posted by Westside Consolidated School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Westside Consolidated School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Posted by Brookland Public Schools on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Brookland School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Official School ClosingBay School District will be closed effective immediately!!!! School will open Monday, March… Posted by Bay Elementary School on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Bay School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Posted by Buffalo Island Central School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Buffalo Island Central will be closed Monday, March 16th

Posted by Riverside Public Schools on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Riverside School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Greene County:

GCT will be closed March 16, until March, 30 for students. Students should complete AMI Packets 1, 2, & 3 for the week…. Posted by Greene County Tech High School on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Greene County Tech will be closed Monday, March 16th

At the advice of the Governor and the recommendation of the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of… Posted by Marmaduke High School Greyhounds on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Marmaduke School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Paragould School District will be closed Monday, March 16th.

Poinsett County:

School is dismissed until March 30th for the safety of our students and faculty. Students need to complete AMI days 1-5… Posted by East Poinsett County School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 East Poinsett County School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Parents, Community Stakeholders, and Staff of Marked Tree School District,Earlier today, Governor Hutchinson announced… Posted by Marked Tree School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Marked Tree School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

-IMPORTANT SCHOOL CLOSING INFORMATION-When will Trumann School District be closed?Today, March 15, 2020, at 1:50pm,… Posted by Trumann School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Trumann School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Harrisburg School District and Weiner Elementary will be closed Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19. These will… Posted by Weiner Elementary – An Arkansas "School of Innovation" on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Weiner School of Innovation will be closed Monday, March 16th

Harrisburg School District will be closed Monday, March 16th.

Lawrence County:

The Hillcrest School District will be closed March 16 through March 30th. AMI packets days 1 -5 will be completed this week. Posted by Hillcrest Screamin' Eagles on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Hillcrest School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Parents, Guardians, and Community:The Governor and the Department of Education announced the Mandatory closing of… Posted by Hoxie High School Parent Information on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Hoxie School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Walnut Ridge School District is closed starting Monday, March 16th.

Sloan-Hendrix Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16. AMI Days 1, 2, 3, and 4 will be used for Monday, March… Posted by Sloan-Hendrix Public Schools on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Sloan-Hendrix School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Jackson County:

The Jackson County School District will be closed this week March 16 thru March 20th, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic…. Posted by Jackson County School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Jackson County School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Newport Schools Closure Announcement Posted by Newport Special School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Newport School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Mississippi County:

The Armorel School District will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. For the dates of March 16-19, we… Posted by Armorel School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Armorel School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Blytheville Schools will not be in session March 16-29 due to COVID-19 and Spring Break. We will use AMI days 1-5. Administrators, Maintenance, Custodians and the Admin Building will work tomorrow. Posted by Blytheville School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Blytheville School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Posted by Manila Public Schools on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Manila School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Osceola Schools will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020 until March 29, 2020 due to precautionary/preventive measures… Posted by Official Osceola School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Osceola School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

The Rivercrest School District will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. For the dates of March 16-20,… Posted by Rivercrest School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Rivercrest School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Clay County:

Corning Schools will be closed beginning tomorrow, March 16 and will remain closed through our planned Spring Break. Students will complete AMI days 2-5 while we are closed. Posted by Corning High School on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Corning School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

In accordance with the governor’s mandate, Piggott School District will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, until… Posted by Piggott Elementary School on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Piggott School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Rector Schools will be closed until further notice as per the governor’s mandate. We will share more information as we receive it. Posted by Rector School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Rector School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Randolph County:

School will be in session tomorrow, March 16, 2020 but will close beginning Tuesday, March 17 until after Spring Break…. Posted by Maynard School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Maynard School District will be open Monday, March 16th

Pocahontas Schools will be in session Monday, March 16th. It is the parents discretion if their student(s) attends. … Posted by Pocahontas School District No 19 High School on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Pocahontas School District will be open Monday, March 16th

Independence County:

ATTENTION: We will be open tomorrow Monday, March 16th to make arrangements with families to continue services and… Posted by Batesville School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Batesville School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Dear Cedar Ridge Parents and Guardians:Thank you for your attention to district communication regarding COVID-19… Posted by Cedar Ridge School District K-12 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Cedar Ridge School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, Governor Asa Hutchinson has closed all schools in Arkansas beginning Tuesday, March 17th… Posted by Midland School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Midland School District will be open Monday, March 16th

Based upon the guidance of Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education, mandatory school closure will… Posted by Southside School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Southside School District will be open Monday, March 16th

Crittenden County:

Posted by Earle School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Earle School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

In accord with the directive from Governor Hutchison, MSD, like many school districts in our region, will be closed… Posted by Marion School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Marion School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

WMSD will be closed all this week. More details will be released after 4:30 pm. Posted by West Memphis School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 West Memphis School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Cross County:

This afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a statewide closure of all K-12 school buildings as a response to the… Posted by Cross County School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Cross County School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Wynne Schools are closed beginning Monday March 16 through spring break. All office staff and maintenance and custodial staff report to work on Monday according to AMI plan. Posted by Wynne Public Schools on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Wynne School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Sharp County:

Highland School District will be closed this week(3/16-3/20). We will take AMI days 5, 6, & 7 to finish out our week… Posted by Highland School District on Sunday, March 15, 2020 Highland School District will be closed Monday, March 16th

Cave City School District will be open Monday, March 16th.

Area schools offering meal pick-up for students



JONESBORO PUBLIC SCHOOLS — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

MICROSOCIETY – PICK UP LUNCHES IN FRONT DRIVE

1110 West Washington

PARKER PARK – PICK UP LUNCHES IN PARKING AREA

1506 North Church Street

WORD BAPTIST CHURCH – PICK UP LUNCHES IN PARKING AREA

416 Calion Street



NETTLETON SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sack lunches and breakfast for the next day will be provided to any Nettleton student. They can be

picked up at University Heights School of Medical Arts , Fox Meadow School of Creative Media , or

Nettleton STEAM .



WESTSIDE SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any child 18 and under can pick up a sack lunch free of charge. Should an individual wish to purchase the sack lunch, it will cost $3.50. The child must, must be in the vehicle in order for the sack lunch to be free. Location one will be at Westside High School between the cafeteria and the

Multipurpose building. Please enter the campus at the Fine Arts Center and proceed directly up the hill. A staff member will visually verify the child and hand the sack lunch accordingly. No one will be required to exit the vehicle. Once the meal has been given, you will proceed off campus through the north entrance. Site two will be at the Bono Mayor’s office at 241 East College in Bono. Same restrictions apply, the child must be in the vehicle to receive the meal.



BROOKLAND SCHOOLS — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parents may pick up a breakfast/lunch combo at te Elementary School using the car line at the back

of the building.

● In addition, AMI packets from each school as well as Chromebooks for Junior and Senior

High students may be picked up from 7:30 to 9:00 MONDAY MORNING.



VALLEY VIEW SCHOOLS — 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A grab and go breakfast and lunch option will be available for students at the Jr High Cafeteria.

● Each building campus will be open tomorrow (Monday, March

16) from 8-3 to allow parents to pick up medication, along with any elementary or

intermediate students needing an AMI packet. JH and HS students can also pick up hard

copies of AMI work if they have limited or no access to technology.



RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. TUESDAY-FRIDAY

City Hall in Caraway and Lake City (drive thru window)



BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL — Will deliver meals starting Tuesday. More information coming on

school’s social media platforms and at BIC Schools.net



BAY SCHOOL DISTRICT

A pick up sack lunch will be available for students in in front of the High School Gym. ANYONE Enrolled in Bay School District Breakfast, 8-9a, Tues-Fri Lunch, 11a-12:30p, Mon-Fri



GREENE COUNTY TECH SCHOOLS — 8 a.m. to 8:30 and 11 a.m. to noon

Curbside pickup for all students 18 and under

Elementary School car line (5203 West Kingshighway)

Primary School bus line (1300 South Rockingchair)



PARAGOULD SCHOOL DISTRICT — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Any child 18 and under

Paragould Junior High Gymnasium Parking Lot

Oak Grove Middle School Front Parking Lot

Ram Academy Parking Lot

Labor Day Park Pavilion



MARMADUKE SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to noon

Lunches will be handed off to vehicles in front of the high school gym



CROWLEY’S RIDGE ACADEMY is IN SCHOOL Monday



RECTOR SCHOOLS — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

I’m assuming the cafeteria, although the post didn’t say for certain



CORNING SCHOOL DISTRICT — 10 a.m. to noon

Park Elementary Cafeteria door



PIGGOTT SCHOOLS — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Behind the elementary school



POCAHONTAS SCHOOLS — IN SESSION Monday. Absences will not count against students



MAYNARD SCHOOLS — IN SESSION MONDAY



HILLCREST SCHOOL DISTRICT — Accepting non-perishable donations to their backpack program all day Monday at the Lower-End Elementary



WALNUT RIDGE SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

Elementary School cafeteria



HOXIE SCHOOL DISTRICT — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hoxie School cafeteria



NEWPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cafeterias on both campuses will be open and serving any student in the district Beginning Tuesday, the district will also be delivering meals starting at 9 a.m. along the usual bus routes. Go to your usual bus stop or either cafeteria for a grab-and-go meal



TUCKERMAN SCHOOLS — 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grab-and-go meals can be picked up at:

Tuckerman Elementary Carline

1st Freewill Baptist Church in Tuckerman

Tuckerman Fire Station

Swifton Middle School at the bus dropoff location

Grubbs Park



HARRISBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT — 11 a.m. to noon

Sack Lunches and breakfast for the following day.

High School/Middle School Campus

Weiner Campus

Carlines (weather permitting) or school lobbies



EAST POINSETT COUNTY SCHOOLS — Information on food distribution will be posted on district’s

Facebook page today



TRUMANN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Free to any child 18-and-under

Breakfast will be served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Trumann Elementary School and Trumann Middle School.

Breakfast will also be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. via bus on Church Street at Eastside Gardens.

Lunch will be served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Trumann Elementary School and Trumann

Middle School.

Lunch will also be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. via bus on Church Street at Eastside Gardens.



MARKED TREE SCHOOLS —

Please know this is for anyone, ages 0-18. People interested in participating can enter a drive through at our elementary cafeteria (in the back of the elementary school on Normandy Street) or we can deliver by bus following our bus routes. We will drop-off food where our bus stops typically are located. However, you will need to sign-up for this program. call (870) 358-2913 and contact the elementary or high school offices. Another number you can call is (870) 358-2746. This number is to the FBC church in Marked

Tree. They have agreed to serve as a call center for this project. You will only need to sign up once. As soon as you sign up, we will deliver food throughout the duration of this service. YOU MUST SIGN UP BY

10:00 A.M. FOR LUNCH. YOU CAN CALL ANY DAY THIS WEEK AND SIGN UP, BUT YOU ONLY NEED CALL ONCE!

We are also proud to announce that starting Tuesday, people who participate will receive breakfast, also.

Bus deliveries will occur between 11-1 and the drive through will be open between 11-1, also. Please be

patient with us as we work through any technical issues that might exist. Times for breakfast deliveries

will be announced tomorrow.



OSCEOLA SCHOOLS — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Carroll Smith Elementary

Also available for pickup at the Osceola Post Office and Rosenwald



RIVERCREST SCHOOLS — 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch available in cafeteria



BLYTHEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT — 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Student ID required)

Blytheville Primary School bus lane

Blytheville High School north cafeteria



ARMOREL — Check Armorel School District (@ArmorelTigers) for updated food schedule information



GOSNELL SCHOOLS — No Meal Information listed



MANILA SCHOOLS — 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Grab-and-go meals can be picked up at:

Manila Fire Department

Etowah Post Office

Mallard Lake Road at Big Lake

Manila Elementary car line



CEDAR RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT — Will announce food plan on district’s Facebook page Monday



BATESVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT — Is IN SESSION Monday and serving meals



SOUTHSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT — Is IN SESSION Monday. The district’s food pantry will be open 4-6 p.m. Monday



MIDLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT — Is IN SESSION Monday. Will be sending information home regarding food schedule for the remainder of the week



CROSS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

This week, school vehicles will deliver breakfast and lunch for all children 18 years and younger regardless of the school district they attend. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to bus stops.

Breakfast will be delivered 30 minutes after normal pickup times. For example, if you normally get picked

up for school at 6:35 AM, expect breakfast at 7:05 AM. Lunch will be delivered between 11:00 AM and

12:30 PM.

This includes stops in Wynne (Old Junior High- 7:15 AM breakfast and 11:15 AM lunch, Caldwell

Pharmacy- 7:30 AM breakfast and 11:30 AM lunch).

Additionally, students may pick up a sack lunch from the entrance to the high school gym from 11:30 AM –

12:30 PM each day. This schedule will adjust as needed going forward– we appreciate your flexibility as

we work towards our goal of getting food to all of our students.



WYNNE SCHOOLS — Monday LUNCH ONLY 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pickup locations are:

Wynne Intermediate School

Wynne High School

Grace Baptist Church

Odell McCallum Center

Tabernacle of Faith New Testament Church

East Baptist Church

Parkin City Hall Court Room