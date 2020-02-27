Disney On Ice | Landers Center | Southaven, MS | March 12th-15th

101.7 KISS-FM and the Landers Center are proud to present:

March 12th-15th at the Landers Center in Southaven

Join the wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney • Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Listen to 101.7 KISS-FM to win your way in!

Buy your tickets HERE!