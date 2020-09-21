Jonesboro Jaycees Christmas for Kids in a Covid World Toy Drive

101.7 Kiss-FM & The Jonesboro Jaycees are proud to bring you:
Christmas for Kids in a Covid World Toy Drive
Due to COVID-19, the Northeast Arkansas Fair was cancelled, along with the Jaycees Snack Shack which has resulted in thousands of dollars lost that would’ve gone back to toys for children this holiday season.
That’s where we are asking YOU to donate new, unwrapped toys at a socially distanced, safe drive-thru toy drop off.
We’ll be setup in different areas of Jonesboro on Saturday, October 17th, from 10a-2p taking your toy donations to give back to our children.
More info soon on the official drive-thru locations.