KISS – Alicia Keys graced the cover of InStyle magazine with pictures her kids took

View this post on Instagram

We couldn’t be more proud to present our July cover, starring @aliciakeys. And yes, this was shot by her children and husband. We gotta be resourceful in quarantine. #linkinbio for more on the legendary singer-songwriter and on how she’s finding ways to stay hopeful. (Note: This interview and photoshoot took place in early May prior to the global protests surrounding George Floyd’s death.) #aliciakeys Story by: @mrchrisbagley Photographed by: @therealswizzz, Egypt Dean, Genesis Dean Styled by @jasonbolden