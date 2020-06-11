KISS – Alicia Keys graced the cover of InStyle magazine with pictures her kids took Posted by daviddaly on June 11, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram We couldn’t be more proud to present our July cover, starring @aliciakeys. And yes, this was shot by her children and husband. We gotta be resourceful in quarantine. #linkinbio for more on the legendary singer-songwriter and on how she’s finding ways to stay hopeful. (Note: This interview and photoshoot took place in early May prior to the global protests surrounding George Floyd’s death.) #aliciakeys Story by: @mrchrisbagley Photographed by: @therealswizzz, Egypt Dean, Genesis Dean Styled by @jasonbolden A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 10, 2020 at 5:00am PDT View this post on Instagram Even though optimism can seem more elusive than ever, #aliciakeys reminds us that the very act of remaining hopeful is a big part of the answer. “I really believe that we are it—we are what we’re waiting for, what we’re looking for.” #linkinbio for more from our cover star. A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 10, 2020 at 6:00am PDT