To my beloved fam: you know my heart is¬†ūüíĒ¬†because The ALICIA World tour 2020 will¬†have to¬†be¬†rescheduled. We‚Äôve all been waiting patiently to see how the world is going. We held onto the dates as long as we could BUT safety and the good health of my beautiful fam is paramount. pic.twitter.com/TyVOHiH5Zu