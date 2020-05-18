KISS – Britney Spears takes us back as “Oops I did it Again” turns 20 years old! Posted by daviddaly on May 18, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!! 20 years since the Oops! 😳 album …. the anticipation and the butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl ⭐️😉. God Bless and thank you all 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl 🌀🌸🌸✨ !!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 16, 2020 at 9:45am PDT