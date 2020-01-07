KISS – Chris Hemsworth pledges a HUGE amount of money for wildlife relief in Australia Posted by daviddaly on January 7, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya. A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 6, 2020 at 6:34pm PST