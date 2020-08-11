KISS – Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are parents! Posted by daviddaly on August 11, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:42am PDT