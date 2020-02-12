KISS – Demi Lovato debuts new tattoo

View this post on Instagram

I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! 🖤🕊💉 ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼