KISS – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, signs with WWE Posted by daviddaly on February 11, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said “this will be my life one day”, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this. @wwe @wwenxt A post shared by 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@simonegjohnson) on Feb 10, 2020 at 10:41am PST View this post on Instagram Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work. #humblehungry #hardestworkersintheroom #4thgeneration A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 10, 2020 at 10:11pm PST