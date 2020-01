KISS – Golden Globes winners

Movie Awards:

Best Drama: “1917”

Best Actress, Drama: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor, Drama: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best Musical or Comedy: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Brad Pitt as ‘Cliff Booth’ in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Missing Link”

Best Director: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Sam Mendes receiving his Golden Globe for “1917”

Best Screenplay: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Written by Quentin Tarantino)

Quentin Tarantino’s Golden Globe victory for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Original Song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Elton John, Bernie Taupin” from “Rocketman”

Best Original Score: “Joker”

Joaquin Phoenix as ‘Arthur Fleck’ in “Joker”

Best Foreign-Language Film: South Korea’s “Parasite”

TV Awards

Best Drama Series: “Succession” (HBO)

Best Actress, Drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Actor, Drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Brian Cox receiving his Golden Globe for his role in “Succession”

Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Fleabag” (BBC / Amazon Prime)

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as she won her Golden Globe

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie: “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Stellan Skarsgård’s speech as he won a Golden Globe for “Chernobyl”

Cecil C. DeMille Award: Tom Hanks

Carol Burnett Award: Ellen DeGeneres