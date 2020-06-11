KISS – Harry Styles has officially postponed his tour to 2021

View this post on Instagram

This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer. The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H