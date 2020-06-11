KISS – Harry Styles has officially postponed his tour to 2021 Posted by daviddaly on June 11, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer. The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H A post shared by @ harrystyles on Jun 10, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT