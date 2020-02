View this post on Instagram

Y’ALL!!!!! Start your countdown! On this fine Sunday morning we can officially say we are 10 DAYS AWAY from y’all hearing thissssssssss fresh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 new music! Dropping Feb 19th ⚡️#yummycountryremix #itsreallyhappening @justinbieber