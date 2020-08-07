KISS – Is that Bradley Cooper with Jennifer Garner?? Posted by daviddaly on August 7, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram Bradley, Lea and Jennifer Garner on the beach in Malibu➡️➡️➡️ • • • • • • • • • • • • #bradleycooper #actor #actorslife #celebrity #happy #dad #goals #irinashayk #vogue #nyc #2020 #singer #style #family #familytime #lifestyle #life #goodmorning #candid #couplesgoals #stayathome #newyork #daddy #malibubeach A post shared by BRADLEY COOPER (@bradleycooper.ok) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT