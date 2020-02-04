KISS – J-Lo’s special pre-Super Bowl Halftime moment with her daughter

View this post on Instagram

All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great. ✨❤️🤍💙 #PepsiHalftime #LetsGetLoud #BornInTheUSA #SuperBowlLIV | Captured by @jasonbergh