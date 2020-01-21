KISS – Jason Momoa makes a surprise visit to a Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh that will melt your heart Posted by daviddaly on January 21, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram the greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children’s hospital of pittsburgh met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families. me and joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident. see u on set of aquaman 2 joshua. stay strong @childrenspgh aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jan 20, 2020 at 7:12am PST