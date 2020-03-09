KISS – Justin Bieber has been re-united with his cat, Sushi Posted by daviddaly on March 9, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone 🙁 yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:32am PST