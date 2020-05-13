KISS – Katy Perry asks Alexa to tell us the release date of her next album AND she’s let us know when she’s dropping her next single Posted by daviddaly on May 13, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog #KP5 IS OFFICIALLY DROPPING ON AUGUST 14TH!!!!! 🌼❤️ #askalexa pic.twitter.com/xD5gORfrCe— KatyCats.com (@katyperryforum) May 13, 2020 View this post on Instagram When did we all stop believing in MAGIC? #DAISIES 🎥: 3 days away Pre-save at the link in bio 🌼 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 12, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT