KISS – Katy Perry reveals new album name, release date and drops new song | “Smile”

Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂 I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love. Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at the link in bio. ♥️