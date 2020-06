View this post on Instagram

I'm excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers. The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots 🇺🇸 Tune in Thursday, June 18 @ 5pm PT. Link in bio.