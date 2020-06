After nearly 7 years of marriage, #KellyClarkson and #BrandonBlackstock are going their separate ways. https://t.co/ZHnJd5YGyO — etalk (@etalkCTV) June 11, 2020

Kelly Clarkson has filed for a divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

The two have been married for nearly 7 years and have two children together, Rose and Remington.

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, the Voice judge filed for divorce on June 4th.

As to why she filed for the divorce? Not much is known as of now, but the two have been together in quarantine from their home in Montana since the COVID-19 pandemic began.