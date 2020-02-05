KISS – Lizzo is getting ready for the Houston Rodeo! Posted by daviddaly on February 5, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram Y’all don’t understand how BIG this is for a girl from alief… WE PLAYIN THE HOUSTON RODEO HO!!! I REMEMBER SEEING BEYONCÉ HERE NOW WE IN THE BUILDING 😱🤯🥳 TIX ON SALE FEB 6th! AAAAHHHHH!! Disclaimer: no animals were harmed in the filming of this promo video, I would never hit a live animal. Ever. A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:07am PST