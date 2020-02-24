KISS – Modern Family has officially wrapped up filming Posted by daviddaly on February 24, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram Today is our last day shooting #modernfamily. These are just some of the wonderful people who’ve made the last 11 seasons possible. I love them all. 😢 A post shared by Steve Levitan (@stevelevitan) on Feb 21, 2020 at 2:37pm PST View this post on Instagram We definitely had the time of our lives. Love this family so much. Goodbye sweet @abcmodernfam A post shared by Justin Mikita (@justinmikita) on Feb 21, 2020 at 4:51pm PST