KISS – New music from Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber THIS Friday!

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are releasing a new song on Friday called “Stuck With U”, and the proceeds will benefit the First Responder Children’s Foundation.

Ariana says the money will go to, quote, “Grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”

And here’s the cool part: You can be in the video . . . whenever it comes out! They posted an instrumental clip from the song, and they want fans to send videos of themselves dancing to it. Check it out below: