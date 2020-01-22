KISS – Nickelback announce 2020 “All The Right Reasons” Tour Posted by daviddaly on January 22, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram 15 years ago we released All The Right Reasons. It’s about time we celebrate. All The Right Reasons Tour. Playing the album from cover to cover and more. Featuring our friends @stpband, @tbshakedown and @Switchfoot. Tickets on sale 1/23. Link in bio for dates and more! #ATRR15 A post shared by Nickelback (@nickelback) on Jan 21, 2020 at 9:06am PST View this post on Instagram For some of you, we’ve been far away for far too long… be patient. The story isn’t over yet. #ATRR15 🌎 A post shared by Nickelback (@nickelback) on Jan 21, 2020 at 3:44pm PST