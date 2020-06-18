KISS – Quarantine may have lead to Kelly Clarkson’s divorce

KELLY CLARKSON and her husband, BRANDON BLACKSTOCK, I’m sure aren’t the only ones who can identify with this: Quarantining apparently exacerbated their breakup.

There were already problems, but quarantining in Montana with their four kids made everything worse.

A source says, quote, “Things had changed in their marriage and the split was a while coming. They both work so hard. It’s nearly impossible to enjoy each other, especially with the children needing constant attention.”

