KISS – Ryan Gosling to play . . . The Wolfman?!

It looks as though the rumors are true – Ryan Gosling is set to play the iconic “Wolfman” role!

Leigh Whannell is in talks to direct. He just did “The Invisible Man” with Elisabeth Moss, which was a huge hit.

Universal had originally planned to connect all its classic monsters in a franchise called The Dark Universe . . . but that fell apart when the Tom Cruise “Mummy” movie bombed. So now they seem to be concentrating on stand-alone films.

No word on a release date as of yet, but we’ll be there!