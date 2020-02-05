KISS – Selena Gomez announces “Rare” beauty line Posted by daviddaly on February 5, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/fWZQqyqrW9— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 4, 2020 Selena Gomez on #RareBeauty: “It’s meant to be enjoyed; it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else; we’re meant to look like ourselves.” pic.twitter.com/Ji3howBOZV— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 4, 2020