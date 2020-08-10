KISS – Simon Cowell breaks his back | Undergoes emergency surgery

Simon Cowell, 60, underwent overnight emergency surgery following an e-bike accident.

The America’s Got Talent judge was testing out a new electric bike near his home in Malibu, California when he fell.

Immediately following, he went through a six-hour, overnight surgery with a number of different procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back.

However, he seems to be in good spirits as he tweeted:

Some good advice…

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

His fellow AGT judges also wished him well:

Simon will not appear on AGT on Tuesday or Wednesday this week.