KISS – Simon Cowell breaks his back | Undergoes emergency surgery

Simon Cowell, 60, underwent overnight emergency surgery following an e-bike accident.
The America’s Got Talent judge was testing out a new electric bike near his home in Malibu, California when he fell.
Immediately following, he went through a six-hour, overnight surgery with a number of different procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back.
However, he seems to be in good spirits as he tweeted:
His fellow AGT judges also wished him well:
Simon will not appear on AGT on Tuesday or Wednesday this week.