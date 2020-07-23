KISS – Taylor Swift is dropping a surprise album at midnight! | “Folklore” Posted by daviddaly on July 23, 2020 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020 folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week😄 Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020 The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne pic.twitter.com/2hNXnzFbwY— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020 Editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020