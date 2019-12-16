KISS – Taylor Swift throws a HUGE 30th Birthday Party Posted by daviddaly on December 16, 2019 in 101.7 Kiss-FM Blog View this post on Instagram Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree* A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 14, 2019 at 8:50am PST View this post on Instagram Fur real guys this was my cake 🎂 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 14, 2019 at 8:02am PST