I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC πŸ—½to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs