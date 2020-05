Chris Evans is going All In! He joined Instagram over the weekend just to accept the All In Challenge for COVID-19 relief and came up with something pretty epic: He’s assembling the Avengers! In his video, he said, quote, “I’m offering a virtual hang-out with me, and five of my closest friends . . .

“Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).”

Check out the full clip below: