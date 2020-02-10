KISS – The complete list of the top winners from the Oscars

Best Picture: “Parasite”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Toy Story 4”
Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Best Documentary Feature: “American Factory”
Best Documentary (Short Subject): “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit”
Best Original Screenplay: “Parasite”
Best International Feature: “Parasite” (South Korea)
Best Film Editing: “Ford v. Ferrari”
Best Costume Design: “Little Women”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Bombshell”
Best Visual Effects: “1917”
Best Sound Mixing: “1917”
Best Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari”
Best Production Design: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Cinematography: “1917”
Best Original Score: “Joker”
Best Original Song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
Best Short Film (Animated): “Hair Love”
Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Neighbors’ Window”