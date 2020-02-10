KISS – The complete list of the top winners from the Oscars

Best Picture:  “Parasite”

Best Animated Feature Film:  “Toy Story 4”

Best Director:  Bong Joon Ho“Parasite”

Best Actor:  Joaquin Phoenix“Joker”

Best Actress:  Renée Zellweger“Judy”

Best Supporting Actor:  Brad Pitt“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actress:  Laura Dern“Marriage Story”

Best Documentary Feature:  “American Factory”

Best Documentary (Short Subject):  “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Best Adapted Screenplay:  “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Original Screenplay:  “Parasite”

Best International Feature:  “Parasite”  (South Korea)

Best Film Editing:  “Ford v. Ferrari”

Best Costume Design:  “Little Women”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:  “Bombshell”

Best Visual Effects:  “1917”

Best Sound Mixing:  “1917”

Best Sound Editing:  “Ford v Ferrari”

Best Production Design:  “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Cinematography:  “1917”

Best Original Score:  “Joker”

Best Original Song:  “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

Best Short Film (Animated):  “Hair Love”

Best Short Film (Live Action):  “The Neighbors’ Window”