Last night at roughly 8:30 CT, the NBA announced they were suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive to Coronavirus before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night.

The player in question is Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert. As you can see from Monday below, he was joking about the Coronavirus with reporters:

Rudy Gobert thought it was funny to touch every single mic and recorder in the media room.



Now, he has Coronavirus and the entire NBA season is suspended

