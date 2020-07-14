KISS – The Rock’s MASSIVE donation

View this post on Instagram

Our frontline healthcare workers at our hospitals across the country. It was our very small way of saying, THANK YOU. Thank you all for your tireless, caring efforts. Thank you for taking care of our friends, families and loved ones during this extremely challenging time. We, on our end will continue to be disciplined – wearing masks, being smart, social distancing etc. We must do our job. As you all continue to do yours. Keep holding the line and stay strong. You inspire us all. DJ @vossworld