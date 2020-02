KISS – The Weeknd announces World Tour

The Weeknd has announced a massive World Tour in conjunction with his album, After Hours, which drops on March 20th.

Presale tickets for the tour will be spread across next week, with the earliest available beginning Tuesday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. Presale tickets and times for each individual date are available at Ticketmaster.

The Weeknd After Hours North American Tour Dates:

June 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

June 22 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Jun 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 2 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

July 4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 21 – Orlando, FL @ Anway Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, URT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 – Portland, OR @ Yoda Center

August 1 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 3 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

August 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 8 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 9 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 11 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 23 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

August 25 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden