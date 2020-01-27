KISS – This year’s major winners at the Grammys

Album of the Year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish
Record of the Year: “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish
Song of the Year: “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best Pop Vocal Album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo
Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Look Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Rock Song: “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Album: “Social Cues”, Cage the Elephant
Best Rock Performance: “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance: “7empest”, Tool
Best Alternative Music Album: “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Song: “Say So”, PJ Morton, featuring JoJo
Best R&B Album: “Ventura”, Anderson .Paak
Best R&B Performance: “Come Home”, Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome”, Lizzo
Best Rap Song: “A Lot”, 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Best Rap Album: “Igor”, Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Performance: “Racks in the Middle”, Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Higher”, DJ Khaled, featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Cuz I Love You”, Lizzo
Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker
Best Country Album: “While I’m Livin'”, Tanya Tucker
Best Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson
Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Speechless”, Dan + Shay
And here are a few other random winners:
Best Folk Album: “Patty Griffin”, Patty Griffin
Best Americana Album: “Oklahoma”, Keb’ Mo’
Best Reggae Album: “Rapture”, Koffee
Best Dance Recording: “Got to Keep On”, The Chemical Brothers
Best Contemporary Blues Album: “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.
Best Gospel Album: “Long Live Love”, Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Burn the Ships”, For King & Country
Best Latin Pop Album: “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album: “El Mar Querer”, Rosalía
Best Comedy Album: “Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle
Best Spoken Word Album: “Becoming”, Michelle Obama
Best Children’s Album: “Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype”, Jon Samson
Best Score: “Chernobyl”, HBO
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again” (for “A Star Is Born”)
Best Music Video: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Music Film: “Homecoming”, Beyoncé