KISS – This year’s major winners at the Grammys

Album of the Year:  “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”Billie Eilish

Record of the Year:  “Bad Guy”Billie Eilish

Song of the Year:  “Bad Guy”Billie Eilish

Best New Artist:  Billie Eilish

Best Pop Vocal Album:  “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance:  “Truth Hurts”Lizzo

Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group:  “Old Town Road”Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:  “Look Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Rock Song:  “This Land”Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album:  “Social Cues”Cage the Elephant

Best Rock Performance:  “This Land”Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance:  “7empest”Tool

Best Alternative Music Album:  “Father of the Bride”Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Song:  “Say So”PJ Morton, featuring JoJo

Best R&B Album:  “Ventura”Anderson .Paak

Best R&B Performance:  “Come Home”Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance:  “Jerome”Lizzo

Best Rap Song:  “A Lot”21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best Rap Album:  “Igor”Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Performance:  “Racks in the Middle”Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:  “Higher”DJ Khaled, featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best Urban Contemporary Album:  “Cuz I Love You”Lizzo

Best Country Song:  “Bring My Flowers Now”Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album:  “While I’m Livin'”Tanya Tucker

Best Country Solo Performance:  “Ride Me Back Home”Willie Nelson

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group:  “Speechless”Dan + Shay

And here are a few other random winners:

Best Folk Album:  “Patty Griffin”,  Patty Griffin

Best Americana Album:  “Oklahoma”Keb’ Mo’

Best Reggae Album:  “Rapture”Koffee

Best Dance Recording:  “Got to Keep On”,  The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Blues Album:  “This Land”,  Gary Clark Jr.

Best Gospel Album:  “Long Live Love”,  Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Album:  “Burn the Ships”,  For King & Country

Best Latin Pop Album:  “#Eldisco”Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album:  “El Mar Querer”, Rosalía

Best Comedy Album:  “Sticks & Stones”Dave Chappelle

Best Spoken Word Album:  “Becoming”Michelle Obama

Best Children’s Album:  “Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype”Jon Samson

Best Score:  “Chernobyl”, HBO

Best Song Written for Visual Media:  “I’ll Never Love Again” (for “A Star Is Born”)

Best Music Video:  “Old Town Road”Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Film:  “Homecoming”Beyoncé