KISS – This year’s major winners at the Grammys

Album of the Year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish

Record of the Year: “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

Song of the Year: “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Best Pop Vocal Album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo

Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Look Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Rock Song: “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album: “Social Cues”, Cage the Elephant

Best Rock Performance: “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance: “7empest”, Tool

Best Alternative Music Album: “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Song: “Say So”, PJ Morton, featuring JoJo

Best R&B Album: “Ventura”, Anderson .Paak

Best R&B Performance: “Come Home”, Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome”, Lizzo

Best Rap Song: “A Lot”, 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best Rap Album: “Igor”, Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Performance: “Racks in the Middle”, Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Higher”, DJ Khaled, featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Cuz I Love You”, Lizzo

Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album: “While I’m Livin'”, Tanya Tucker

Best Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Speechless”, Dan + Shay

And here are a few other random winners:

Best Folk Album: “Patty Griffin”, Patty Griffin

Best Americana Album: “Oklahoma”, Keb’ Mo’

Best Reggae Album: “Rapture”, Koffee

Best Dance Recording: “Got to Keep On”, The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Blues Album: “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.

Best Gospel Album: “Long Live Love”, Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Burn the Ships”, For King & Country

Best Latin Pop Album: “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album: “El Mar Querer”, Rosalía

Best Comedy Album: “Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle

Best Spoken Word Album: “Becoming”, Michelle Obama

Best Children’s Album: “Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype”, Jon Samson

Best Score: “Chernobyl”, HBO

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again” (for “A Star Is Born”)

Best Music Video: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Film: “Homecoming”, Beyoncé