After 15 years and 28 seasons, “Dancing With the Stars” host, Tom Bergeron, is out.

Erin Andrews, who has been on the show since 2014, will also not be coming back.

There was no reason given as to why both were let go from the show, but there is speculation it could have revolved around Bergeron‘s outspokenness about the casting of Sean Spicer last year.

You can check out Tom Bergeron‘s statement below: