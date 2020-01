101.7 KISSFM Welcomes LUKE BRYAN to Kiss Nation!

Luke Bryan “Proud To Be Right Here Tour”

With Special Guests Morgan Wallen & Caylee Hammack

N. Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Friday July 31, 2020

Tickets go on sale Friday 1/31/20 at 10AM at LiveNation.com

