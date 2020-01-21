Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo | Jonesboro, AR | 1/25/20

Plan your dream wedding in one day!
 
Plan the wedding of your dreams at the Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo! Top wedding experts from across the region will be gathered to showcase their products, services and beautiful fashions. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes and take home free gifts from vendors. If you have a wedding coming up, don’t miss out on the Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo!

Date & Time:  Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 am to 4 pm

Location:  Red Wolf Convention Center  Jonesboro, AR

Event admission for brides and guests: $5 at the door

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, call Scott Siler at 870-934-5001 or e-mail [email protected].

Vendors:

Apparel:

David’s Bridal

Dillard’s

Jessica’s Bridal and Formal

Men’s Warehouse

Michelle’s Boutique

The One Bridal and Formal

The Refinery

Car Service:

Crown Limousine

Catering:

Bistro on the Ridge

Chicken Salad Chick

Meals for Moms

Mt of Olives

Decor:

Artsy Acorn

Wedding Planning:

Weddings by ALC

Weddings by Melissa

Financial Planning:

Northwestern Mutual

Florist:

Bennett’s Flowers

Blossom Events and Florist

Charlotte’s Flowers

Karen’s Flowers

Posey Peddler

Jewelry:

Fred Meyer Jewelers

Home Goods:

Bed, Bath, and Beyond

Millhouse Group

Home Remodel:

Bath Fitter South

LeafFilter North

Photography:

Joey Glaub Photography

Sweet Bokeh Photobooth

Entertainment:

Jonesboro Weddings & Events

DJ Nightmare

NEA Entertainment

Suspence Entertainment

Venue:

Gonzo’s Event Center

Harmony Gardens

Houston’s

Sage Meadows

The Glass Factory

The Studio

Cherry Farm Event Barn

Self-Care:

Palm Beach Tan

Rentals:

AR Tents

Elegant Party Rentals

Hedge’s Portable Toilets

Kious Tent Rentals

Vintage Rental Depot

Travel:

Travel with Us

Videographer:

Bridge Productions

Grant Keller Video

Nelson Films

Printing:

Pasmore