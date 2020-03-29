Pray For Jonesboro

TORNADO RELIEF

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse issued this statement to the A-State community on Sunday, March 29, following the devastating tornado that hit Jonesboro on March 28. Posted by Arkansas State University on Sunday, March 29, 2020 Statement from Arkansas State Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse. Classes will be cancelled for Monday, March 30th.

A statement from the Jonesboro Police Department:

“We really appreciate the outpouring of concern for our community. At this time we are asking those who want to donate food or services to call 870-935-5562. You will be instructed on how to proceed. We are still asking for citizens to stay out of the affected areas.”

Law Enforcement officials are working with local, county, and state government agencies to continue cleanup efforts. Below is a list of important information at this time:

Call Center:

At this time we are asking those who want to donate food or services to call 870-935-5562. You will be instructed on how to proceed.

Road Closures:

Airport Road @ the Airport, E Nettleton from Airport to Highland, Prospect Rd and almost all of the streets/neighborhoods off of it, Race St from Caraway to Fair Park

Curfew:

Curfew will be in effect tonight from 9pm to 6am. This does not affect those going to work. If you can stay home, STAY HOME!

Cleanup:

Residents can hail debris to the COJ incinerator on Dan Ave or to the Legacy Landfill out Hwy 1

Construction Companies:

Those companies who want to help and volunteer MUST have a valid permit through the City of Jonesboro. Citizens – beware of fake companies trying to deceive or scam you.

Donations:

Donation centers have been set up across the city. A few we have heard about are:

SHELTER:

Shelters are still open at:

Monetary Donations:

Monetary donations can be submitted to American Red Cross. Their local number is 870-932-3212 or 1-800-REDCROSS.

Food Donations:

Call Deputy Chief Jon Redman at 870-227-9775 for coordination of food donations.

Please click the link to fill out the things you need after this disaster:

Temple Baptist Church starting Monday 8-5, they will also be providing showers and restrooms for the workers. And will be offering sandwiches, water or coffee.

Craighead County is accepting donations for those affected by the tornado. Donations will be accepted each day from 9 am to 5 pm at Valley View Commons.

Animal needs:

Hilltop Vet – To anyone who lost their home and has a pet we are opening out kennels to families who need a place to keep those pet till they figure out what they are doing. We are accepting animals until we are full.

JONESBORO ANIMAL CONTROL is out looking for lost pets because of the tornado. Please if yours is missing post a picture to Jonesboro animal control facebook page, NEA Humane Society or NAFA page.

Home needs:

If there is anyone needing rental homes, condominiums or apartments. Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group has availability. Please contact 870-273-3226.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the tornado.

Repair needs:

Jonesboro Roofing Co. will be open tomorrow and will have crews ready to assist in anyway we can.

Greenway Equipment on Stadium is open to assist with disaster relief in Jonesboro. Chainsaws, generators, cut-off saws, skid steers and small tractors are all available for disaster relief.

All-Clean USA – If anyone needs personal belongings packed out and stored in safe environment, contact 870-972-1922.

Roof and Gutter Pros – If you need an emergency roofing repair or tarping please give Joe Paul Glidewell a call at 870-664-6096

Quality Farm Supply in Jonesboro has decided to open today for anyone who needs supplies. Call at 870-935-4622

Negwer Materials, Inc. – They supply sheet rock, metal studs, building materials, etc., and their entire Jonesboro team is standing ready to help – call them at 870-520-7227.