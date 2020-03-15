Rally for Restaurants

501 Steakhouse

Closed until April 1

Location: 2628 Phillips Dr, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Phone: (870) 972-6501

Website

1812 Pizza Company

Delivery and carry out

Location: 1804 N Old Greensboro Rd, Jonesboro, AR – 2815-A Race St, Jonesboro, AR – 623-B West St Hwy 18, Manila, AR

Phone: Race St and Old Greensboro Rd: (870) 520-6434 – Manila: (870) 570-0202

Website

BA Burrito has limited their in-store dining to accommodate a group of 50, is directing people to their drive-thru window, and also has implemented curb-side service as well

Cheddars: to go available, dining room seating every other table

Chicken Salad Chick: dining room open with limited seating

Curry Leaf: FREE lunch 11-2 for veterans and medical staff

Eleanor’s Pizza has closed indefinitely

Firehouse Subs: to-go orders and drive thru only

Golden Corral: 11am-8pm delivery and carry out only

Hiro: dining open and to go available

Honey Baked Ham: delivery and carry out only

Lazzari Italian Oven: delivery (through certain apps) and carry out only

Mazzios: dine-in, carry out, drive thru pick up, and delivery

McDonald’s: drive thru, order up front, no dining in.

Newks: hilltop closed, highland open

O’Charleys: open 11am-8pm, to go orders and free delivery available

Omar’s Uptown: delivery (through certain apps) and carry out only

Outback Steakhouse: dine in, curbside pickup and delivery (also waiving

delivery fees)

The Parsonage: curbside, pick up, and delivery only

Roots Restaurant: pick up, curbside drop-off, and delivery

Skinny J’s: has closed indefinitely

Slim Chickens: drive thru only

Steak N Shake: drive thru only

Sue’s Kitchen: FREE lunch for school age kids

Taco Bell: Drive Thru only

Upper Crust: dine-in, delivery, and carry out

Vaughn’s Pit Stop BBQ (Bono): carry out, call ahead and pick up orders

Wrap City (food truck in front of TeleTech) are serving free lunches to children who need them. They’ve also been helped by the awesome people from Roots (fruit) and Que49 (pork sandwiches) in this effort

Yesdog: dine-in (seated every other table) and carry out (delivery in the works) free sack lunch for kids

Zaxby’s: drive thru only



