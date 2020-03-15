Rally for Restaurants

501 Steakhouse
Closed until April 1
Location: 2628 Phillips Dr, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Phone: (870) 972-6501
1812 Pizza Company
Delivery and carry out
Location: 1804 N Old Greensboro Rd, Jonesboro, AR – 2815-A Race St, Jonesboro, AR – 623-B West St Hwy 18, Manila, AR
Phone: Race St and Old Greensboro Rd: (870) 520-6434 – Manila: (870) 570-0202
BA Burrito has limited their in-store dining to accommodate a group of 50, is directing people to their drive-thru window, and also has implemented curb-side service as well
Cheddars: to go available, dining room seating every other table
Chicken Salad Chick: dining room open with limited seating
Curry Leaf: FREE lunch 11-2 for veterans and medical staff
Eleanor’s Pizza has closed indefinitely
Firehouse Subs: to-go orders and drive thru only
Golden Corral: 11am-8pm delivery and carry out only
Hiro: dining open and to go available
Honey Baked Ham: delivery and carry out only
Lazzari Italian Oven: delivery (through certain apps) and carry out only
Mazzios: dine-in, carry out, drive thru pick up, and delivery
McDonald’s: drive thru, order up front, no dining in.
Newks: hilltop closed, highland open
O’Charleys: open 11am-8pm, to go orders and free delivery available
Omar’s Uptown: delivery (through certain apps) and carry out only
Outback Steakhouse: dine in, curbside pickup and delivery (also waiving
delivery fees)
The Parsonage: curbside, pick up, and delivery only
Roots Restaurant: pick up, curbside drop-off, and delivery
Skinny J’s: has closed indefinitely
Slim Chickens: drive thru only
Steak N Shake: drive thru only
Sue’s Kitchen: FREE lunch for school age kids
Taco Bell: Drive Thru only
Upper Crust: dine-in, delivery, and carry out
Vaughn’s Pit Stop BBQ (Bono): carry out, call ahead and pick up orders
Wrap City (food truck in front of TeleTech) are serving free lunches to children who need them. They’ve also been helped by the awesome people from Roots (fruit) and Que49 (pork sandwiches) in this effort
Yesdog: dine-in (seated every other table) and carry out (delivery in the works) free sack lunch for kids
Zaxby’s: drive thru only