School Closings – Wednesday February 10, 2021

ARMOREL Virtual / All Campuses

ASUN JONESBORO Virtual / All Campuses

ASUN MARKED TREE Virtual / All Campuses

ASUN NEWPORT Virtual / All Campuses

BATESVILLE AMI

BATESVILLE COMMUNITY Closed

BATESVILLE PRE-SCHOOLS Closed

BAY Virtual

BLESSED SACRAMENT Virtual

BLOOMFIELD Closed

BLYTHEVILLE Virtual / All Campuses

BROOKLAND Virtutal

BRTC PARAGOULD Closed

BRTC POCAHONTAS Closed

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL Virtual

CAMPBELL Virtual

CAVE CITY Virtual

CEDAR RIDGE AMI

Cherokee Village Senior Life Center Closed

CORNING Virtual

CROWLEY’S RIDGE COLLEGE Closed

CROWLEY’S RIDGE ACADEMY Close

CURRENT RIVER STATE SCHOOL Closed

DISCOVERY ISLAND LEARNING CENTER Closed

DONIPHAN R-1 Closed

EAST CARTER COUNTY R-2 Closed

EAST POINSETT COUNTY Virtual

FROM THE BEGINNING-ASH FLAT Closed

FROM THE BEGINNING-CAVE CITY Closed / All Campuses

GREENE COUNTY TECH Virtual

HARRISBURG Virtual

HIGHLAND Virtual

HIGHLAND ADULT EDUCATION CENTER Closed

HIGHLAND WEE CARE CENTERS Closed

HILLCREST Virtual

HOXIE Closed / Blended Learning

IZARD COUNTY CONSOLIDATED Virtual

Izard County Senior Center – Brockwell Closed

JACKSON COUNTY Virtual

JONESBORO Virtual / AMI

KidsSPOT Walnut Ridge Closed

LAWRENCE CO. COOP. Closed

LYON COLLEGE Closed

MAMMOTH SPRING Virtual

MANILA Virtual / All Campuses

MARKED TREE Virtual

MARMADUKE Virtual

MAYNARD SCHOOL DISTRICT Virtual

McCRORY Virtual

MELBOURNE Virtual

MOUNTAIN VIEW Virtual

NAYLOR R2 Closed

NEELYVILLE R-4 Closed

NETTLETON Virtual

NETTLETON CAMP RAIDER Closed

NEW DIRECTIONS – BATESVILLE Closed

NEWPORT Virtual

NEWPORT SPECIAL Closed

OZARKA COLLEGE Closed

PARAGOULD Virtual

PIGGOTT Virtual

POCAHONTAS Virtual

PORTAGEVILLE AMI

RECTOR Virtual

RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN Virtual

RIVERCREST Virtual

RIVERSIDE Virtual

RIVERVIEW Virtual

SENATH-HORNERSVILLE C8 Closed

SLOAN-HENDRIX SCHOOL Virtual

SOUTHLAND C9 Closed

ST MARY’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL Closed

ST PAUL ELEMENTARY Virtual

STARS ACADEMY-BATESVILLE Closed

THE LEARNING CENTER OF NEA Closed

THE MARTIN CENTER Closed

THREE RIVERS COLLEGE Closed

TRUMANN Virtual / PreK Open

UACC BATESVILLE Closed

VALLEY VIEW Virtual

VIOLA Closed

WALNUT RIDGE Closed

WESTSIDE Virtual

WILLIAMS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY Closed