4th Fest 2025- Fireworks & Color Run at Joe Mack Campbell Park

4th Fest 2025

July 3-4 | Joe Mack Campbell Park | Jonesboro, Arkansas

Join us for two days of family fun, fireworks, and festivities at 4th Fest 2025 — a patriotic celebration proudly hosted at Joe Mack Campbell Park.



Thursday, July 3

Free Fireworks Show at Dusk

Celebrate Independence Day with Jonesboro’s first and best fireworks show — free and open to all. The display is choreographed to patriotic music for a moving, unforgettable experience.



Event Details:

– Fireworks begin at dusk (approximately 9:00 PM)

– Admission is free

– Patriotic music synchronized with the fireworks

– Bring your lawn chairs and blankets



Friday, July 4

Red, White & Blue Color Run

Start your 4th of July with a fun, untimed family race that gives back to the community.



Race Details:

– Registration begins at 8:00 AM

– Run starts at 9:00 AM

– $20 for adults | $10 for kids 12 and under

– Walk or run — this event is open to all fitness levels

A portion of proceeds will benefit JC Cox and family



Presented by:

Bayird Auto Group

NEA Baptist

First National Bank

Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Super Sam’s Fireworks

D&R Automotive



Contact: Matt Stolz

Email: [email protected]