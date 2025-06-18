4th Fest 2025- Fireworks & Color Run at Joe Mack Campbell Park

4th Fest 2025
July 3-4 | Joe Mack Campbell Park | Jonesboro, Arkansas
Join us for two days of family fun, fireworks, and festivities at 4th Fest 2025 — a patriotic celebration proudly hosted at Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Thursday, July 3
Free Fireworks Show at Dusk
Celebrate Independence Day with Jonesboro’s first and best fireworks show — free and open to all. The display is choreographed to patriotic music for a moving, unforgettable experience.
Event Details:
– Fireworks begin at dusk (approximately 9:00 PM)
– Admission is free
– Patriotic music synchronized with the fireworks
– Bring your lawn chairs and blankets
Friday, July 4
Red, White & Blue Color Run
Start your 4th of July with a fun, untimed family race that gives back to the community.
Race Details:
– Registration begins at 8:00 AM
– Run starts at 9:00 AM
– $20 for adults | $10 for kids 12 and under
– Walk or run — this event is open to all fitness levels
A portion of proceeds will benefit JC Cox and family
Presented by:
Bayird Auto Group
NEA Baptist
First National Bank
Tommy’s Express Car Wash
Super Sam’s Fireworks
D&R Automotive
Contact: Matt Stolz
Email: [email protected]